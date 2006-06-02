This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

CHILDREN’S ART The Rotunda Gallery presents the KidsArt exhibit, a collection of art created by New York City students. Installations include digital videos of short plays by children from P.S. 8, and a sculptural garden created by students from P.S. 369. Through Saturday, June 17, Tuesday-Friday, noon-5 p.m., Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., the Rotunda Gallery, 33 Clinton St., between Pierrepont Street and Cadman Plaza West, Brooklyn Heights, 718-875-4047, free.

BEGINNER’S POETRY Children’s Museum of the Arts artist Gurumann Khalsa presents a poetry workshop. Children ages 5 and up write their own illustrated poetry books using verse inspired by Alice Walker. Sunday, 3 p.m., Children’s Museum of the Arts, 182 Lafayette St., between Grand and Broome streets, 212-274-0929, $8.