CHILDREN’S ART The Rotunda Gallery presents the KidsArt exhibit, a collection of art created by New York City students. Installations include digital videos of short plays by children from P.S. 8, and a sculptural garden created by students from P.S. 369. Through Saturday, June 17, Tuesday-Friday, noon-5 p.m., Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., the Rotunda Gallery, 33 Clinton St., between Pierrepont Street and Cadman Plaza West, Brooklyn Heights, 718-875-4047, free.

BEGINNER’S POETRY Children’s Museum of the Arts artist Gurumann Khalsa presents a poetry workshop. Children ages 5 and up write their own illustrated poetry books using verse inspired by Alice Walker. Sunday, 3 p.m., Children’s Museum of the Arts, 182 Lafayette St., between Grand and Broome streets, 212-274-0929, $8.

