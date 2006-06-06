The New York Sun

Join
National

Family

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
Family
Family

BOB AND NAN Mark Shulman reads from his book, “Mom and Dad Are Palindromes” (Chronicle), which follows a boy named Bob as he realizes that everyone around him, including his sister, Nan, and his dog, Otto, has a palindrome for a name. Today, 4 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 1972 Broadway at 66th Street, 212-595-6859, free.

ROCK PUPPETS Jollyship the Whiz-Bang, a puppet-opera group, presents “Secret of the Mysterious Baby,” the story of a man and his pregnant wife who try to determine if the fellow guests in their boarding house are real or ghosts. Actors include Nick Jones, Raja Azar, and Keith Fredrickson Von Heiselstein. Tomorrow, 8 p.m., Ars Nova, 511 W. 54th St., between Tenth and Eleventh avenues, 212-868-4444, $15.

Family
Family

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use