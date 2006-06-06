This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

BOB AND NAN Mark Shulman reads from his book, “Mom and Dad Are Palindromes” (Chronicle), which follows a boy named Bob as he realizes that everyone around him, including his sister, Nan, and his dog, Otto, has a palindrome for a name. Today, 4 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 1972 Broadway at 66th Street, 212-595-6859, free.

ROCK PUPPETS Jollyship the Whiz-Bang, a puppet-opera group, presents “Secret of the Mysterious Baby,” the story of a man and his pregnant wife who try to determine if the fellow guests in their boarding house are real or ghosts. Actors include Nick Jones, Raja Azar, and Keith Fredrickson Von Heiselstein. Tomorrow, 8 p.m., Ars Nova, 511 W. 54th St., between Tenth and Eleventh avenues, 212-868-4444, $15.