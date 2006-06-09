Family
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
CHILDREN’S OUTING The River to River festival presents an all-day children’s event featuring music by Teddy Geiger and Jack’s Big Music Show. Barney the Dinosaur, Thomas the Tank Engine, Dora the Explorer, and Bert and Ernie are also featured. The night ends with a fireworks display. Saturday, noon-10 p.m., South Street Seaport, 89 South St. at the FDR Drive, free. For complete information, go to www.rivertorivernyc.com.
