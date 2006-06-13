Family
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
SO FABULOUS The Jewish Museum kicks off its family-oriented SummerNights series with screenings of two reality shows, “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy” and “Trading Spaces.” The Latin jazz quintet Sonido Isleno also performs. Thursday, 5 p.m., the Jewish Museum, 1109 Fifth Ave. at 92nd Street, 212-423-3200, pay what you wish admission.
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.