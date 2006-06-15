The New York Sun

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022.

GO SPEED RACER The BMW Oracle Racing sailboat is the only American challenger in this year’s America’s Cup race. The boat is on display as part of a sailing exhibit, allowing visitors to explore the cockpit and mast. Live coverage of the Cup race from Valencia, Spain, is provided through the day. Tomorrow through Sunday, July 2, Rockefeller Center, between 49th and 50th streets and Fifth and Sixth avenues, 212-843-8003, free.

BITING FISH The Battery Park City Parks Conservancy presents Go Fish, a day of catch and release fishing. Displays about fish and Hudson River ecology are provided for information, and a performance by the Treehouse Shakers is included. Fishing rods and bait are provided. The event is part of the River-to-River festival. Saturday, 10 a.m., Wagner Park, north of Battery Park at Battery Place, 212-267-9700, free.

