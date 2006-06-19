The New York Sun

Join
National

Family

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
Family
Family

ORAL HISTORY The Brooklyn Historical Society and StoryCorps invite Brooklynites to share their stories of growing up or working in the borough as part of Brooklyn Week. A StoryCorps facilitator interviews participants for an hour, who then receive a CD of the interview. Archives of the interviews are housed at the historical society. Through Saturday, 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Lower Manhattan StoryBooth, Concourse Level of World Trade Center PATH Station, Church Street at Vesey Street, 718-222-4111 ext. 225, $10 donation suggested, reservations required.

Family
Family

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use