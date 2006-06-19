Family
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
ORAL HISTORY The Brooklyn Historical Society and StoryCorps invite Brooklynites to share their stories of growing up or working in the borough as part of Brooklyn Week. A StoryCorps facilitator interviews participants for an hour, who then receive a CD of the interview. Archives of the interviews are housed at the historical society. Through Saturday, 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Lower Manhattan StoryBooth, Concourse Level of World Trade Center PATH Station, Church Street at Vesey Street, 718-222-4111 ext. 225, $10 donation suggested, reservations required.
