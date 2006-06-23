Family
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
CHILDREN’S SWING Lincoln Center presents a special children’s event for the Midsummer Night Swing festival. Ballroom, tango, and swing dance lessons are offered. Instructors include Pierre Dulaine and Yvonne Marceau. Saturday, 11 a.m., Lincoln Center, Josie Robertson Plaza, Columbus Avenue at 63rd Street, 212-721-6500, $5.
