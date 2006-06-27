Family
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
SCHOOL’S OUT The president of Brooklyn, Marty Markowitz, sponsors a screening of “Jurassic Park” (1993) as part of a party celebrating the last day of school. A fireworks display precedes the screening. Tomorrow, 8:30 p.m., Propect Park, via entrances at Grand Army Plaza, Garfield Place or Third Street, Brooklyn, 718-965-8999, free.
