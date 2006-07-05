This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

HOGWARTS ROCK The rock duo Harry and the Potters, comprised of brothers Paul and Joe DeGeorge, take on the personas of Harry Potter at years 4 and 7 as they perform indie rock songs based on stories from the series. Fellow wizard-rock band Draco and the Malfoys opens. Today, 3 p.m., New York Public Library, Donnell Library Center, 20 W. 53rd St., between Fifth and Sixth avenues, 212-621-0633, free.

PUPPET PERFORMANCE Riverside Park South presents the Summer on the Hudson children’s performance series every Thursday through the first week of August. This week, the City Parks Foundation presents puppeteers from the Swedish Cottage Marionette Theatre in “The Princess, The Emperor and the Duck.” Thursday, 10:30 a.m., Riverside Park South, Pier I Plaza at 70th Street and the Hudson River, free. For more information, call 311 or go to nyc.gov/parks.