PUPPET PERFORMANCE The City Parks Foundation presents puppeteers from the Swedish Cottage Marionette Theatre perfoming “The Princess, the Emperor and the Duck.” The Summer on the Hudson children’s performance series takes place every Thursday through the first week of August. Today, 10:30 a.m., Riverside Park South, Pier I Plaza at 70th Street and the Hudson River, free. For more information, call 311 or go to nyc.gov/parks.

WALK LIKE AN EGYPTIAN The Dahesh Museum of Art and Goldman Sachs presents the Egypt-o-Mania festival. Children build and design mummies, sculpt cartouches, and personalize sketchbooks. Saturday, 11 a.m., the Dahesh Museum, 580 Madison Ave., between 58th and 59th streets, 212-759-0606 ext. 222, free.

FESTIVAL OF STARS The Japan Society presents a celebration of Tanabata, the annual star festival of Japan. Performers Mitsuteru Matsuda and Suzue Nitobe introduce children and parents to the festival. Activities include decorating bamboo branches with ornaments and making tanzaku (written wishes). Saturday, 2 p.m., Japan Society, 333 E. 47th St., between First and Second avenues, 212-832-1155, free.