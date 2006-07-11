This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

HOOKS AND BAIT The 59th Annual Macy’s Fishing Contest begins with a ceremony in which children attempt to catch a largemouth bass dubbed “R.H. Macy.” The five-day contest offers prizes to children who can catch the largest fish in Brooklyn’s only freshwater lake. Equipment is provided. Tomorrow through Sunday, tomorrow, noon, Thursday–Sunday, 10 a.m., Prospect Park Audubon Center at Park Drive, Brooklyn, 718-287-3400 ext. 101, free.

FABLES FOR THE YOUNG The City Parks Foundation presents storyteller Jonathan Kruk and his program of interactive stories. The Summer on the Hudson children’s performance series takes place every Thursday through the first week of August. Thursday, 10:30 a.m., Riverside Park South, Pier 1 Plaza at 70th Street and the Hudson River, free. For more information, call 311 or go to nyc.gov/parks.

LEGENDARY STORIES The BAM Storytelling Festival presents storyteller Robin Bady and her tales of dragons, mermaids, and magic. Also featured is Lonnie Harrington, who presents Native American and Caribbean tales. Saturday, 1 p.m., Fort Greene Park, Myrtle Avenue at St. Edwards Street, Brooklyn, 212-889-0808, free.