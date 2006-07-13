This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

FRIDAY NIGHTS The Brooklyn Children’s Museum presents a Free Friday Family Jam every Friday throughout the summer. The Fulton Feet Express performs this week, showcasing youth tap dancers from Brooklyn. Friday, 5 p.m., Commons Theater, Brooklyn Children’s Museum, 145 Brooklyn Ave. at St. Marks Avenue, 718-735-4400, free.

LEGENDARY STORIES The BAM Storytelling Festival presents storyteller Robin Bady and her tales of dragons, mermaids, and magic. Also featured is Lonnie Harrington, who presents Native American and Caribbean tales. Saturday, 1 p.m., Fort Greene Park, Myrtle Avenue at St. Edwards Street, Brooklyn, 212-889-0808, free.