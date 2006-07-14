This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

FRIDAY NIGHTS The Brooklyn Children’s Museum presents a Free Friday Family Jam every Friday throughout the summer. The Fulton Feet Express performs this week, showcasing youth tap dancers from Brooklyn. Friday, 5 p.m., Commons Theater, Brooklyn Children’s Museum, 145 Brooklyn Ave. at St. Marks Avenue, 718-735-4400, free.

HOOKS AND BAIT The 59th Annual Macy’s Fishing Contest begins with a ceremony in which children attempt to catch a largemouth bass dubbed “R.H.Macy.”The fiveday contest offers prizes to children who can catch the largest fish in Brooklyn’s only freshwater lake. Equipment is provided.Through Sunday, 10 a.m., Prospect Park Audubon Center at Park Drive, Brooklyn, 718-287-3400 ext. 101, free.

HULA HULA The Summer on the Hudson festival presents the Groove Hoops performance group, who incorporate hulahooping with dance and gymnastic movements. Sunday, 2 p.m., Riverside Park South, Pier 1 at 70th Street and the Hudson River, free. For more information, call 311 or go to nyc.gov/parks.