Family
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
BEYOND PETER PAN Dave Barr y and Ridley Pearson read from their novel “Peter and the Shadow Thieves” (Disney), about the adventures of Peter as he and his companion, Tinker Bell, pursue a dangerous mission in London. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 1972 Broadway at 66th Street, 212-595-6859, free.
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.