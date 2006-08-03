Family
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
STORIES ON WATER Storytellers Christine Campbell and Frank Fields perform as part of the Summer on the Hudson series. Today, 10:30 a.m., Riverside Park South, Pier 1 Plaza, 70th Street and the Hudson River, free. For more information, call 311 or go to nyc.gov/parks.
