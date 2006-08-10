This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

BATTER UP The Bronx Zoo and Bank of America present a “Baseball Experience,” offering children’s T-ball, pitching, and batting games. Saturday and Sunday, August 19–20, 10 a.m., the Bronx Zoo, 2300 Southern Blvd. at Garden Street, the Bronx, 718-367-1010, $12 general, $9 children and seniors.

LIFE ON STAGE The Children’s Museum of Manhattan presents its All About Broadway festival, beginning with hands-on set design workshops. Costume design programs and a children’s performance are offered throughout the month. Through Saturday, August 26, 11 a.m.–4 p.m., Children’s Museum of Manhattan, 212 W. 83rd St., between Broadway and Amsterdam Avenue, 212-721-1234, $8 general, $5 seniors.