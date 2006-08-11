The New York Sun

Join
National

Family

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
Family
Family

WALK LIKE ONE, TOO The Dahesh Museum presents “Draw Like an Egyptian,” which includes a tour of the galleries and a workshop for children to draw their own interpretations of Egyptian art. Saturday, 2–3:30 p.m., Dahesh Museum, 580 Madison Ave., between 56th and 57th streets, 212-759-0606, $10 general, $8 seniors, $6 students, free for children and members.

BATTER UP The Bronx Zoo and Bank of America present a “Baseball Experience,” offering children’s T-ball, pitching, and batting games. Saturday and Sunday, August 19–20, 10 a.m., the Bronx Zoo, 2300 Southern Blvd. at Garden Street, the Bronx, 718-367-1010, $12 general, $9 children and seniors.

LIFE ON STAGE The Children’s Museum of Manhattan presents its All About Broadway festival, beginning with hands-on set design workshops. Costume design programs and a children’s performance are offered throughout the month. Through Saturday, August 26, 11 a.m.–4 p.m., Children’s Museum of Manhattan, 212 W. 83rd St., between Broadway and Amsterdam Avenue, 212-721-1234, $8 general, $5 seniors.

Family
Family

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use