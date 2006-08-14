Family
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
BATTER UP
The Bronx Zoo and Bank of America present a “Baseball Experience,” offering children’s T-ball, pitching, and batting games. Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m., the Bronx Zoo, 2300 Southern Blvd. at Garden Street, the Bronx, 718-367-1010, $12 general, $9 children and seniors.
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.