Family
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
DESSINE-MOI UN MOUTON! Strand Bookstore presents a 60th anniversary celebration of Antoine de Saint-Exupery’s “The Little Prince,” in which Saint-Exupery meets an extra-terrestrial “little prince,” and expounds on life’s meanings. Tonight, 5 p.m., Strand Bookstore, 828 Broadway at 12th Street, 212-473-1452, free.
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.