BATTER UP The Bronx Zoo and Bank of America present a “Baseball Experience,” offering children’s T-ball, pitching, and batting games. Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m., the Bronx Zoo, 2300 Southern Blvd. at Garden Street, the Bronx, 718-367-1010, $12 general, $9 children and seniors.

‘LIL SHAKESPEARE The New York Classical Theater presents a Shakespeare workshop for children, discussing the summary of a play and how poetry is spoken aloud. The workshop is taught by the artistic director of the theater, Stephen Burdman. Saturday and Sunday, 5 p.m., Central Park, 103rd Street and Central Park West, 212-252-4531, free.