BEYOND ANIMALS The Bronx Zoo presents “Play Week” for children, featuring a play space with toy race cars, storytelling, live music, and performances by the Wildlife Theater Players. Today through Sunday, 11 a.m.–4:30 p.m., the Bronx Zoo, 2300 Southern Blvd. at Garden Street, the Bronx, 718-367-1010, $12 general, $9 children and seniors.

LIFE ONSTAGE The Children’s Museum of Manhattan presents its All About Broadway festival, beginning with hands-on set design workshops. Costume design programs and a children’s performance are offered throughout the month. Through Saturday, August 26, 11 a.m.–4 p.m., Children’s Museum of Manhattan, 212 W. 83rd St., between Broadway and Amsterdam Avenue, 212-721-1234, $8 general, $5 seniors.