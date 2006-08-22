Family
BEYOND ANIMALS The Bronx Zoo presents “Play Week” for children, featuring a play space with toy race cars, storytelling, live music, and performances by the Wildlife Theater Players. Through Sunday, 11 a.m.–4:30 p.m., the Bronx Zoo, 2300 Southern Blvd. at Garden Street, the Bronx, 718-367-1010, $12 general, $9 children and seniors.
