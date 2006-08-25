This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

BEFORE THE OPEN The United States Tennis Association presents “Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day” before the start of the U.S. Open Tournament.Tennis and other interactive games and free teaching clinics are offered. Tennis stars Andy Roddick, James Blake, and Serena Williams are featured. Saturday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m., U.S.T.A. National Tennis Center, Flushing Meadows Corona Park, 11101 Corona Ave. at 111th Street, Flushing, Queens, 866-673-6849, $10–$20.

BEYOND ANIMALS The Bronx Zoo presents “Play Week” for children, featuring a play space with toy race cars, storytelling, live music, and performances by the Wildlife Theater Players. Through Sunday, 11 a.m.–4:30 p.m., the Bronx Zoo, 2300 Southern Blvd. at Garden Street, the Bronx, 718-367-1010, $12 general, $9 children and seniors.