Family
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
TO THE FINISH Jamie Lee Curtis reads from her illustrated children’s book “Is There Really a Human Race?” (Harper-Collins), about a child’s question about relay races and humanity. Tonight, 6 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 1972 Broadway at 66th Street, 866-643-3224, free.
