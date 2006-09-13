Family
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
PLAY NICE The Great Small Works storytelling troupe performs Isaac Bashevis Singer’s fable “Lyser the Miser,” a tale about greed and sharing. The performance is sponsored by the Prospect Park Alliance. Saturday, 1, 2, and 3 p.m., Grand Army Plaza, at Flatbush Avenue, Eastern Parkway, and Prospect Park West, 718-965-8943, free.
