Family
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
CITY VERSE Lissette Norman reads from her illustrated collection of poems “My Feet Are Laughing” (Farrar, Straus and Giroux), written in the voice of an 8-year-old Dominican girl who tells stories of the city around her. Today, 4 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 1972 Broadway at 66th Street, 212-595-6859, free.
