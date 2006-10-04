Family
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
BEFORE HALLOWEEN The “Pumpkins and Masks” festival features a pumpkin patch for picking, children’s activities, and a costume parade around Carnegie Mansion. Admission fee includes all materials, pumpkins, refreshments, and an accompanying adult. Saturday, 2–4 p.m., Cooper-Hewitt National Design Museum, 2 E. 91st St. at Fifth Avenue, 212-849-8349, $40 general, $30 members.
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.