This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

LIL’ ROCK The Dirty Sock Funtime Band performs contemporary rock music for children of all ages. Saturday, 11 a.m., Symphony Space, 2537 Broadway at 95th Street, 212-864-5400, $18–$23 in advance $13 children in advance, $20–$25 at the doors, $14–$19 members.

COPS AND ROBBERS The New York City Police Museum celebrates its annual “Family Day” with appearances by members of the New York Police Department Special Units, games, prizes, and face painting. Saturday, noon–4 p.m., New York City Police Museum, 100 Old Slip, between Water and South streets, 212-480-3100, free.

BEFORE HALLOWEEN The “Pumpkins and Masks” festival features a pumpkin patch for picking, children’s activities, and a costume parade around Carnegie Mansion. Admission fee includes all materials, pumpkins, refreshments, and an accompanying adult. Saturday, 2–4 p.m., Cooper-Hewitt National Design Museum, 2 E. 91st St. at Fifth Avenue, 212-849-8349, $40 general, $30 members.

TWO TO TANGO As part of its “Watch This! Films for Tweens” series, the Museum of Modern Art presents a screening of Marilyn Agrelo’s “Mad Hot Ballroom (2005),” about a group of inner-city students who take up ballroom dancing. A discussion with the screenwriter, Amy Sewell, and several cast members follows. Sunday, 11:30 a.m., Roy and Niuta Titus Theater, MoMA, 11 W. 53rd St., between Fifth and Sixth avenues, 212-408-6347, free.

GRIZZLY FAMILY The Brooklyn Children’s Museum presents the opening of “Growing Up With the Berenstain Bears,” an exhibit which transports visitors to the popular storybook series of the same name. The event features interactive activities and games for children and parents. Through Sunday, January 7, Wednesday–Friday, 1–6p.m., Saturday–Sunday 11 a.m.–6 p.m., Brooklyn Children’s Museum, 145 Brooklyn Ave. at St. Marks Avenue, 718-735-4400, $5 general, free for members and children under a year old.

