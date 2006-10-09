This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

REMEMBERING THE HOLOCAUST The Simon Wiesenthal Center’s New York Tolerance Center begins its Public Days program for the fall season. Guided tours of the museum are offered. Today, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., New York Tolerance Center, 226 E. 42nd St., between Second and Third avenues, 212-697-1180, $20 general, $15 students and seniors.

HARVEST CELEBRATION Children’s musician Justin Roberts performs as part of the Jewish Museum’s weeklong celebration of the Sukkot harvest festival. Today, 2 p.m., the Jewish Museum,1109 Fifth Ave.at 92nd Street, 212-423-3200, $12 general, $10 seniors, $7.50 students, free for children.