This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

PLANT LIFE The Madison Square Park Conservancy presents its annual spring plant sale, offering polka dot plants, pansies, and many more green delights. The conservancy’s director of horticulture, Kim Wickers, is on hand to answer gardening questions. Tomorrow through Friday, 11 a.m., Madison Square Park, from 23rd to 26th streets, between Fifth and Sixth avenues, 212-538-4071, free.

BIRD CALLS The Prospect Park Alliance and the Audubon Society team up to present the Nocturnal Bird Migration Concert. High-powered microphones are turned to the sky to capture the calls of migratory birds as they fly over the city. Friday, May 19, 7 p.m. reception, 9:30 p.m. concert, Prospect Park Audubon Center, 95 Prospect Park West at 5th Street, Prospect Park, Brooklyn, 718-287-3400 ext. 114, $25 general, free for members.