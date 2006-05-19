This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

BIRD CALLS The Prospect Park Alliance and the Audubon Society team up to present the Nocturnal Bird Migration concert. High-powered microphones are turned to the sky to capture the calls of migratory birds as they fly over the city. Friday, 7 p.m. reception, 9:30 p.m. concert, Prospect Park Audubon Center, 95 Prospect Park West at 5th Street, Prospect Park, Brooklyn, 718-287-3400 ext. 114, $25 general, free for members.

THIRTY-LOVE The Prospect Park Alliance celebrates the inauguration of the park’s new tennis center with a gala that includes cocktails and silent auction. Saturday, 6:30 p.m., Prospect Park, Parade Ground, corner of Coney Island and Parkside avenues, Brooklyn, 718-965-8988, $200 for gala, $100 for round-robin tennis tournament.