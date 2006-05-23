Festival
MEMORIAL DAY City politicians, including the president of Manhattan, Scott Stringer, and a City Council member, Gail Brewer, present a Memorial Day commemoration ceremony for New York veterans. The Marine Corps Color Guard performs as veterans groups lay wreaths on the Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument. A walk of remembrance to Grant’s Tomb follows the ceremony. Monday, 10:30 p.m., Riverside Park, Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument, 89th Street and Riverside Drive, free. For more information, call 311.
