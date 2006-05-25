Festival
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
AIR SHOW A vintage World War II flying squadron performs in an air show celebrating Memorial Day. The pilots fly the SNJ-2 plane, used as a training plane for Allied pilots. Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m., Jones Beach, Ocean Parkway and Jones Beach Parkway, Wantagh, Long Island, 412-915-2777, free.
