Festival
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
QUEENS BOUND The Borough of Queens United Artists Collective Kum-Ba-Ya – otherwise known as Bquack – presents local painters, playwrights, actors, and other artists in a performance. Thursday, 8 p.m., Waltz, 23-14 Ditmars Blvd., between 23rd and 24th streets, Astoria, Queens, 718-956-8742, free.
