FIRST PARTY The Brooklyn Museum holds its monthly First Saturday festival, beginning with the ninth annual Brooklyn International Film Festival, which features Yao Guofa’s film, “The Racer” (2005), a documentary about a dragon boat racer.The klezmer band Golem performs, and the Stepping Out Dance Studios offers salsa lessons. Saturday, 5 p.m., Brooklyn Museum, 200 Eastern Parkway at Washington Avenue, Prospect Park, Brooklyn, 718-638-4486, free.

CRAFTY LOOKS The 30th Annual American Crafts Festival features craft art from 44 states, as well as Britain, Canada, and Israel. Sculptures, jewelry, and small architectural works are on sale from artists including Susan Pascal Beran, and Mona and Alex Szabados. Saturday and Sunday, Saturday, noon-9 p.m., Sunday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Lincoln Center Plaza, 64th Street and Columbus Avenue, 973-746-0091, free.

ART OF ALL KINDS Makor presents Wandering, a multimedia arts festival featuring works by members of the gallery’s artists-in-residence program. The executive director of the Pilobolus Dance Theatre, Itamar Kubovy,presents a discussion on artistic collaboration. Artists Yoshie Fruchter, Heather Metcalfe, and Marina Tsesarsyaka are featured. Sunday, noon-6 p.m., Makor, the Steinhardt Building, 35 W. 67th St., between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West, 212-601-1000, $12 in advance, $15 at the door.