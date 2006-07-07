This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

SUMMER ARTS Central Park’s Summer-Stage series continues with Friday performances by the Noche Flamenca dance troupe, led by Soledad Barrio, and the tap and hip-hop dance company, Roxane Butterfly and the Worldbeats, which includes Guillem Alonso and Claudia Rahardjanoto. On Saturday, the Egyptian singer Hakim performs his version of sha’bi, traditional Egyptian music, with pop influences. R&B singer Karina Pasian opens. On Sunday, Global Family Day features performances by the Chinese Golden Dragon Acrobats and the Dirty Sock Funtime Band. Friday, 8 p.m., Saturday, 3 p.m., Sunday, 1:30 p.m., Central Park, Rumsey Playfield, 69th Street and Fifth Avenue, 212-360-2756, free.