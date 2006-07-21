Festival
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
SUNSHINE POWER Solar One, an educational organization, and ConEdison present CitySol, a daylong solar-powered party featuring performances by Bridget Marie 23, Bruce Tantum, Crazy Native, and the Imani Uzuri Rock Quartet. The festival also features a Green-Energy Signup Drive, which allows participants to switch their electricity to wind power. Sunday, 1 p.m., Stuyvesant Cove Park, 23rd Street and the East River, 212-505-6050, free.
