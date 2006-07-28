The New York Sun

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

SUMMER IN THE CITY The Museum of Modern Art and P.S. 1 present Summer Celebration, their eighth annual community day. Live music and art-making workshops are offered, as well as an installation of tidal pools and mist generators that imitate three different temperature zones. Sunday, noon–6 p.m., P.S.1, 22-25 Jackson Avenue at 46 Avenue, Long Island City, Queens, 718-784-2084, free.

