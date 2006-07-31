Festival
SOUTH AMERICAN FLAIR The JPMorgan Chase Latino Cultural Festival presents a screening of Jorge Ali Triana’s “Bolivar soy yo” (2002), about an actor’s struggle to stick to history as he relives the life of Simón Bolívar in a Colombian television series. On Wednesday, the Argentinean dance company Grupo Knapp performs. Tonight and Wednesday, 8 p.m., Queens Theater in the Park, Flushing Meadows Corona Park, 47th Avenue and 104th Street, Flushing, Queens, 718-760-0064, Monday, free, Wednesday, $15 in advance, $20 at the door.
