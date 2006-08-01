This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

AFRICAN FASHION The Kumble Theater for the Performing Arts and the Jazz Africa Heritage Festival present a South African fashion show, featuring works by rural craftswomen. Performer Leeta Mbulu is featured. Thursday, 4 p.m., Long Island University, Kumble Theater, 1 University Plaza, between DeKalb and Flatbush avenues, Brooklyn, 718-230-0770, free.

WEEKLONG PRIDE The nonprofit organization Pride in the City presents an opening ceremony for a weeklong series of events honoring the city’s black gay community. Performers include jazz vocalist Rachelle Farrell. Thursday, 7 p.m., Marriott Hotel, 333 Adam St., between Willoughby and Tillary streets, 718-246-7000, $25–$30, $50 VIP tickets.