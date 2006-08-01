The New York Sun

AFRICAN FASHION The Kumble Theater for the Performing Arts and the Jazz Africa Heritage Festival present a South African fashion show, featuring works by rural craftswomen. Performer Leeta Mbulu is featured. Thursday, 4 p.m., Long Island University, Kumble Theater, 1 University Plaza, between DeKalb and Flatbush avenues, Brooklyn, 718-230-0770, free.

WEEKLONG PRIDE The nonprofit organization Pride in the City presents an opening ceremony for a weeklong series of events honoring the city’s black gay community. Performers include jazz vocalist Rachelle Farrell. Thursday, 7 p.m., Marriott Hotel, 333 Adam St., between Willoughby and Tillary streets, 718-246-7000, $25–$30, $50 VIP tickets.

