Festival
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
KICK-OFF Top of the Rock, Rockefeller Center’s observation deck, presents a football tailgating party, offering barbecue and children’s activities to celebrate the first game of the football season between the Jets and the Philadelphia Eagles. Friday, noon, Rockefeller Center, 50th Street, between Fifth and Sixth avenues, 212-698-2000, $17.50 general, $16 seniors, $11.25 children.
