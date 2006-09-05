Festival
ISLAND FEVER The Prospect Park Alliance presents the Brooklyn Caribbean Youth Fest, a daylong celebration of Caribbean culture featuring food, dance programs, and reggae and soca music. Saturday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m., Prospect Park, the Nethermead, 16th Street and Prospect Park Southwest, Brooklyn, 718-965-8943, free.
