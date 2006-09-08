This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

BEYOND WHALES The South Street Seaport Museum and the Friends of Hudson River Park present “Melville Day,” celebrating the life and work of author Herman Melville. Events include a paddleboat ride on the Hudson River, a walking tour of Lower Manhattan, and a book talk, all related to Melville’s connection with New York. Saturday, 10 a.m., festival begins at Pier 40,Hudson River Park, Houston Street and the West Side Highway,212-748-8786, $30 general, $20 members.

ISLAND FEVER The Prospect ParkAlliance presents the Brooklyn Caribbean Youth Fest, a daylong celebration of Caribbean culture featuring food, dance programs, and reggae and soca music. Saturday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m., Prospect Park, the Nethermead,16th Street and Prospect Park Southwest, Brooklyn, 718-965-8943, free