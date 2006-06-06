This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

TRAIN SHOPPING The Spring Inside Out Festival brings food vendors and retail stores located inside Grand Central Terminal out on the street to celebrate spring. Musicians from the Talented Music Under New York program, including Susan Cagle, perform during the day. Tomorrow, 11 a.m., Grand Central Terminal, Vanderbilt Avenue between 42nd and 44th streets, 212-340-2210, free.

CRAFTY LOOKS The 30th Annual American Crafts Festival features craft art from 44 states, as well as Britain, Canada, and Israel. Sculptures, jewelry, and small architectural works are on sale from artists including Susan Pascal Beran, and Mona and Alex Szabados. Saturday and Sunday, Saturday, noon-9 p.m., Sunday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Lincoln Center Plaza, 64th Street and Columbus Avenue, 973-746-0091, free.