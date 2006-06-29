This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

PUNK ROCK DAYS The repertory film series BAMcinematek presents its second annual Afro-Punk weekend, featuring screenings of Sandra Dickson’s and Churchill Roberts’s “Negroes With Guns” (2004), about the rise of the Black Power movement, and Jennie Livingston’s “Paris Is Burning” (1990), which examines New York’s gay community in the 1980s. The festival also includes musical performances in Brooklyn and Manhattan. Tomorrow through Tuesday, screening and performance times vary, screenings at BAM Rose Cinemas, Peter Jay Sharp Building, 30 Lafayette Ave., between St. Felix Street and Ashland Place, performances at Southpaw, 125 Fifth Ave., between Douglass Street and Sterling Place, Brooklyn; CBGB’s, 315 Bowery at Bleecker Street; The Delancey, 168 Delancey St. at Clinton Street, 718-636-4100, screenings, $10 general, $7 students, seniors, and members, performance prices vary. For complete information, go to bam.org.

BEFORE JULY 4 The Chinatown Independence Day parade includes colorful floats and lion and dragon dances. A block party on Market Street and East Broadway follows the parade. Festivities are sponsored by the Better Chinatown Society. Sunday, 1 p.m., parade begins at Grand and Mott streets, 212-484-1216, free.

ROCKEFELLER FUN The Family Fun Festival takes over the Top of the Rock observation deck at Rockefeller Center. Clowns, mimes, face-painting, and a lemonade stand are all offered. Sunday through Tuesday, noon-4 p.m., Rockefeller Center, 45 Rockefeller Plaza, 50th Street between Fifth and Sixth avenues, 212-698-2000, $17.50 general, $16 seniors, $11.25 children.