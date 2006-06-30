The New York Sun

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

BEFORE JULY 4 The Chinatown Independence Day parade includes color ful floats and lion and dragon dances. A block party on Market Street and East Broadway follows the parade. Festivities are sponsored by the Better Chinatown Society. Sunday, 1 p.m., parade begins at Grand and Mott streets, 212-484-1216, free.

FIREWORKS AND MORE The River to River festival continues during the holiday weekend with a performance by singer-songwriters Amy Rigby and Robbie Fulks on Friday. On Saturday, the festival offers free boat rides for children and a walk ing tour of Wall Street. On Sunday, the New York Classical Theater and the Lower Manhattan Cultural Council present a Battery Park performance of Friedrich Schiller’s “Mary Stuart,” about the flight of Mary, Queen of Scots, to England. On Monday, Quartino restaurant offers an organic Italian wine tasting, and on Tuesday, the festival and Macy’s present the annual July 4th Fireworks Spectacular at South Street Seaport. Friday through Tuesday, times and locations vary, 212-494-4495, free. For complete time and location information, go to rivertorivernyc.com.

