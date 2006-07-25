This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

YELLOW FLOWERS New Yorkers for Parks registers New Yorkers to plant daffodil bulbs in the fall, as part of the Daffodil Project. Today, 8 a.m.–2 p.m., Bryant Park, south side of Shaw Lowell Memorial Fountain, 41st Street and Sixth Avenue, 212-838-9410, free.

LATIN FLAIR The 10th annual Latino Cultural Festival opens with a performance by the dance company Noche Flamenca, featuring dancer Soledad Barrio. Tomorrow the vocalist Eva Ayllón performs her blend of Afro-Peruvian music. Wednesday and Thursday, 8 p.m., Queens Theater in the Park, Flushing Meadows Corona Park, 47th Avenue and 104th Street, Flushing, Queens, 718-760-0064, $30 in advance, $35 day of show.