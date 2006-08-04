Festivals
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
CARIBBEAN FEST The Brooklyn Museum presents its First Saturday festival, featuring steel pan music from the West Indian-American Day Carnival Association, a drum-decorating workshop, and a Caribbean dance party featuring DJ Reborn. Saturday, 3–11 p.m., Brooklyn Museum, 200 Eastern Parkway at Washington Avenue, Brooklyn, 718-638-5000, free.
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.