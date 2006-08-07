Festivals
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
GREEN THUMBS Fort Greene Park presents two garden-related seminars, “Add Water to Your Garden” and “Ornamental Horticulture.” Saturday, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., Fort Greene Park, Cumberland Street and Myrtle and DeKalb avenues, free. For more information, call 311 or go to nyc.gov/parks.
