The New York Sun

Join
National

Festivals

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
Festivals
Festivals

GREEN THUMBS Fort Greene Park presents two garden-related seminars, “Add Water to Your Garden” and “Ornamental Horticulture.” Saturday, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., Fort Greene Park, Cumberland Street, between Myrtle and De Kalb avenues, free. For more information, call 311 or go to nyc.gov/parks.

ALONG THE RIVER Van Cortlandt Manor in Croton-on-Hudson, N.Y., and Historic Hudson Valley present “River Day,” featuring kayak tours of the Hudson River. Children’s activities featuring 18th century-style fishing and boat building are also included. Sunday, noon–6 p.m., Van Cortlandt Manor, 525 South Riverside Ave., Croton-on-Hudson, N.Y., 914-631-8200, $10 general, $9 seniors, $6 children.

Festivals
Festivals

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use