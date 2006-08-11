This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

GREEN THUMBS Fort Greene Park presents two garden-related seminars, “Add Water to Your Garden” and “Ornamental Horticulture.” Saturday, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., Fort Greene Park, Cumberland Street, between Myrtle and De Kalb avenues, free. For more information, call 311 or go to nyc.gov/parks.

ALONG THE RIVER Van Cortlandt Manor in Croton-on-Hudson, N.Y., and Historic Hudson Valley present “River Day,” featuring kayak tours of the Hudson River. Children’s activities featuring 18th century-style fishing and boat building are also included. Sunday, noon–6 p.m., Van Cortlandt Manor, 525 South Riverside Ave., Croton-on-Hudson, N.Y., 914-631-8200, $10 general, $9 seniors, $6 children.